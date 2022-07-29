ZimEye
Ì was not going to dignify Susan's lies by responding to her demented ramblings but since she made serious allegations against me, I need to put the record straight. pic.twitter.com/Tp9hH0YvGv— Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) July 29, 2022
Ì was not going to dignify Susan's lies by responding to her demented ramblings but since she made serious allegations against me, I need to put the record straight. pic.twitter.com/Tp9hH0YvGv
I said it some time back, I know that Susan is Muda and July Moyo's lapdog she is their project and is on a mission to tarnish all those that are standing in the way of July Moyo's quest to be President.
— Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) July 29, 2022
I said it some time back, I know that Susan is Muda and July Moyo's lapdog she is their project and is on a mission to tarnish all those that are standing in the way of July Moyo's quest to be President.
I had decided to remain quiet but because she is now unhinged I now have no option but to expose her and her treacherous character.Wait for Sunday's expose it will be a bombshell, I will put an end to this circus once and for all.— Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) July 29, 2022
I had decided to remain quiet but because she is now unhinged I now have no option but to expose her and her treacherous character.Wait for Sunday's expose it will be a bombshell, I will put an end to this circus once and for all.