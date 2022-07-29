Tour Guide Dies In A Violent Elephant Attack

By-A guide was trampled to death by an elephant on Tuesday while on tour with a client in the Rifa Conservation Education Camp area, Chirundu.

A bull elephant ambushed Dave Winhall, a professional guide and hunter, while walking through with a client in a bushy area.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said investigations were in progress.

Farawo said:

There was an unfortunate incident in Rifa where a guide was attacked by an elephant that emerged from the bush and he died on the spot.

Investigations are currently underway to establish the full details of the incident. No one else was affected in the attack.

The Herald reported sources as saying Winhal had people on an educational tour at the camp when the incident took place.

-Herald

