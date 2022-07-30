Bhasera Appointed SuperSport United Captain

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has confirmed Onismor Bhasera as the new captain ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Bhasera, who has been at the club for seven years, takes over the captaincy role following the departure of goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Speaking to reporters during the DSTV Premiership 2022/23 season launch on Thursday, coach Gavin Hunt confirmed that 36-year-old Bhasera has been handed the armband.

“Bash (Bhasera) will be the captain this season,” Hunt said. “He is experienced and is a great professional.

“He is a leader and I think he will take the role well.”

The coach added: “He had a great season last year and we need someone who is going to be verbal and keep the standards as high as possible, not only on the field, but off the field too and I am sure that “Bash” will do a great job.

“He has my full support, I chose him, it was not a democratic decision.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

