Police Block Chamisa Celebration Party

By- Police in Harare have blocked the opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) from holding an electoral victory celebration party in Glen Norah, Harare.

The opposition party had planned to celebrate its victory in the 26 March by-election at Chembira Community Hall in Glen Norah A on Sunday, 31 July 2022 from 10 AM to 4 PM.

In a letter dated 29 July 2022 addressed to the Member of Parliament for Glen Norah Constituency, Wellington Chikombo, Officer Commanding Police Harare South District, Chief Superintendent M Manjonjo said:

May you be advised that the notice to hold the By-election Celebration Party served on us does not comply with Section 7 (2) of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act [Chapter 11:23] and as such, the intended celebrations have not been sanctioned.



