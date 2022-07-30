Police Release Name Of Man Found Dead At Hotel

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has identified the body of a man who was found in a parked car at Midlands Hotel in Gweru city centre on Monday morning.

Police say the deceased is Denzel Trevor Ncube (26).

Ncube was found dead in a non-runner Mercedes Benz within Midlands Hotel premises on Monday and police have since arrested four suspects in connection with his death.

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko told The Herald that Ncube’s relatives managed to positively identify the body.

He said police investigations were still going on, with the four murder suspects Nkosi Ncube, Terrence Sibanda, Washington Ngwenya and James Matola assisting with investigations.

Police Tuesday temporarily closed the hotel located in Gweru Central Business District (CBD) following the discovery of Ncube’s body.- The Herald

