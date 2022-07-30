Ximex Money Changer Guns Down Lover

By- A Harare Money dealer, Boss Pangolin, who showered US Dollars in the CBD, has shot and killed his ex-lover.

Boss Pangolin, real name is Tafadzwa Murengwa, operates from Ximex Mall where he changes money.

NewsDay reports that on Friday, he shot his lover, Samantha Dzapata, in Waterfalls over infidelity allegations.

Eyewitnesses told the same publication that Murengwa fired three shots, killing Dzapata on the spot and sped off.

A few days ago, Murengwa randomly threw US dollar notes around the Ximex Mall.

