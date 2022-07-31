Prison Officers “Block” Biti From Visiting Sikhala

Tinashe Sambiri|Prison officers blocked CCC vice president Hon Tendai Biti from visiting jailed party members at Chikurubi Maximum Prison for more than three hours.

Last week the regime blocked CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa from visiting Hon Job Sikhala, Hon Godfrey Sithole and Nyatsime party members.

Hon Biti’s aide, Emmanuel Zellers Gumbo said in a statement:

“At Chikurubi Maximum Prison, state had denied Hon @BitiTendai access to Hon @JobSikhala1, Sithole & #theNyatsime despite producing his PC, it took 3 hours of heated debate & series of consultations with ZPCS superiors.

The ZPCS was arguing that Hon Biti must be cleared by the commissioner general due to his political status. Positively the Change champions are in high spirit and optimistic for freedom.

FreeJobSikhala

FreeTheNyatsime14.”

CCC posted on Twitter:

“Today the people’s MP Hon @BitiTendai visited Hon. Sithole, Hon.

Sikhala & other Nyatsime political prisoners currently detained at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison jailed for standing for client and democracy. The 13 are in high spirit.

FreeTheNyatsime13.”

