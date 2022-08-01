Chaos As Zanu PF Youths Exchange Blows In Masvingo

Masvingo Zanu PF factional fights escalate as Masvingo provincial chair Mavhenyengwa & Resident Minister Chadzamira youths members fight

Yesterday Provincial youth elections postponed after serious fights among youth wing members.

31 July 2022

Wezhira Munya

There was blood was on the floor yesterday when two Zanu PF youth factions belonging to Masvingo Provincial Chairperson Mr Robson Mavhenyengwa and Resident Minister Ezra Chadzamira clashed yesterday.

The fight took place after each faction brought bogus delegates to vote.

Riot police came as Masvingo Zanu PF youth fought each other. Some youth members were injured.

The police are still to arrest the perpetrators of violence.

However, the past experiences show that police do not arrest Zanu PF youth members or any Zanu PF member involved in violence.

