DeMbare Overcome Bulawayo Chiefs

Dynamos beat Bulawayo Chiefs 2-0 in a Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 23 encounter at National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys cruised to victory, thanks to goals from Trevor Mavhunga and Evans Katema in either half.

The match had a tense start, with the hosts coming close to the goal as early as the first minute when Keith Murera’s header went inches wide.

Chiefs responded with a great inter-play in the following moments, but Hugh Chikosa blew his effort over.

However, the tempo slowed after the quarter hour, with neither side creating meaningful attacks.

Dynamos breathed life into the game at the other end when Godknows Murwira’s free-kick forced a save from Matripples Muleya in the 28th minute. Alex Orotomo followed up, and his effort went straight to the keeper.

Trevor Mavhunga got an opportunity and finally secured the breakthrough for Dembare after heading home Murirwa’s cross on the stroke of half-time.

Chiefs tried to make an early response in the second half with a couple of attacks, including Felix Moyo’s header that was parried away by the keeper in the 48th minute.

However, Dynamos stood their ground and later regrouped to ease the mounting pressure.

But the hosts only started making threats to the goal in the last quarter hour of the game, with Emmanuel Paga and Evans Katema both denied by Muleya in 1-v-1 situations.

Katema, nonetheless, managed to get himself on the scoresheet after netting scoring from the spot in the ninetieth minute.

Elsewhere, Highlanders played a goalless draw against Tenax CS, while Ngezi started the post-Benjani Mwaruwari era with a 2-0 victory over Triangle United.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

