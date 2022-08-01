High Court To Hear Obert Masaraure’s Freedom Bid On Tuesday

By A Correspondent| The High Court of Zimbabwe will on Tuesday preside over Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) President Obert Masaraure’s bail application.

Masaraure was denied bail by the Harare Magistrates Court following his second arrest on trumped up charges.

According to ARTUZ Secretary General Robson Chere, the bail hearing has been for a 9am at the High Court.

“President Cde Obert Masaraure bail hearing update.Our President bail hearing has been set for tomorrow the 2nd of August 2022 at 9 a.m in the High Court,” said Chere.

Masaraure has endured countless detention on trumped up charges of murdering his friend way back in 2011.

Soon after being granted bail, Masaraure was arrested again while at the Harare Central Police law and order where he had gone to report at part of his bail conditions.

