More Gold Coins Coming

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has announced that an additional batch of 2000 gold coins will be introduced into the market following the wide acceptance of the first batch of 2000 that were released on the 25th of July 2022.

According to a statement released by RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya, the recent monetary policy measures announced by the bank had significantly tamed inflation which declined from a month on month rate of 30.7% for June to 25.6% for the July.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...