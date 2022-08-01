Ndiraya Speaks On Title Race

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya insists the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title race is still wide open, despite log leaders FC Platinum’s current juggernaut.

The Harare giants kept their title hopes alive with a 2-0 victory over Bulawayo Chiefs at the National Sports Stadium today, a result which sees them leapfrog Chicken Inn into second place on the table.

DeMbare trail FC Platinum, who have won nine of their last 10 games, by eight points after 23 matches.

Ndiraya believes his charges are still in the title picture, after goals on either side of half time from Trevor Mavunga and Evans Katema, resulted in DeMbare registering their second win on the trot, after last week’s 3-0 demolition of Chicken Inn in Bulawayo.

“It’s not over yet, there are still so many games to play and we will keep fighting,” Ndiraya said after the game.

“I hope we will keep on the same trajectory. We are going up and I hope we will continue to go up and see what happens at the end of the season,” he added.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

