Pastor Daisy Releases Ninth Album

By A Correspondent| Gospel musician-cum-pastor Daisy Mukariri on Saturday launched her ninth album titled Celebrity at Chitungwiza Acquatic Complex.

The launch of the ten-track album coincided with Bright Daises Christian Institute’s talent and family show.

In an interview with ZimEye, Pastor Mukariri said she is ecstatic that the amount of effort she put on the new album will make it a success.

“I did my best on this project and I see it going places

Pastor Daisy Mukariri

“God helped me during the recording this album because I got the inspiration from how we are living these days,” she said.

The educational institute was also celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Speaking at the album launch, Pastor Mukariri said her wish was to have one of the best educational institutes in the country that develops a whole person.

“What we want at the end of the day is to develop a whole person through education that fosters on the spiritual, intellectual, humane, social and physical development of our learners,” said Pastor Mukariri.

Pastor Mukariri is one of the lead preachers at Emmanuel Fellowship Ministries.

Some of the songs on the album, which was produced by Gibson Makumbe and Lyton Ngolomi include Huya Upinde Basa; Ndinoyambuka, Ngariende; Celebrity; Zvenhando and Kurira Munyasha.

Pastor Mukariri’s discography includes albums — Mwari Anoona released in 2010, Chikomana Delete (2014), Vhangeri Nengoma (2016), Muviri Wangu (2017), Rereka Nzeve (2018), Bhaibheri (2019) and MaLevels (2021).

