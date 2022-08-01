Thousands Expected At Job Wiwa Sikhala Trial

“Surge the courts in solidarity with the incarcerated Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala and others on August 02”, CCC Namibia urges change champions!

29 July 2022

The unjust, illegal, unconstitutional, and satanic incarceration of innocent Zimbabwe Members of Parliament, Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala and The Nyatsime 12 should highten Citizens Coalition for Change(CCC) to internationalise the intolerable levels repression and gross abuse of state institutions by the corrupt regime. It is now imperative for change champions across the globe to amplify their voices demanding the unconditional release of the prisoners of conscience who were arrested a month ago. All these political prisoners are innocent because they are victims of a captured judiciary system which takes instructions from the Shake-Shake Building.

Namibia district motivates all genuine revolutionaries to flood the courts on the 02nd of August in solidarity with the wrongfully jailed champions of social democracy. The arbitrary arrest of Job Saro Sikhala Wiwa, Godfrey Sithole, Obert Masaraure and the Nyatsime is absolutely political. ZANUPF’s attempt to establish a One-party state should be resisted with equal measure. The illegal long pre-trial detention of our vibrant leadership is clear testament that only one party to exist and it is the dictator’s own party-ZANUPF.

Change proponents in Namibia are cognisant of the fact that a dictatorship completely disregards the universal basic human rights of individual citizens through laws, police,spying and force. ZANUPF’s dismal failure to implement separation of powers as enshrined in the supreme law of the motherland should be confronted with great success. The separation of the legislature, executive and judiciary limits the possibility of arbitrary excesses by the desperate government, since the sanction of all three branches are required for the making , executing , and administration of law.

Moreover, the vibrant Rundu Branch interim Secretary -General Dr Simbarashe Ndoda fumed at the incessant torture of Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala and others who have spent close to two months in jail for demanding justice for Moreblessing Ali. He made it clear that dictators usually resort to selective application of the law to gain despotic political power, which they maintain the use of intimidation, terror, and the suppression of basic civil liberties. Social Democrats are urged to go in their astronomical numbers in solidarity with the victims of totalitarianism.

Furthermore, it has become a public secret that all opposition to the dictator is ruthlessly suppressed to deter change agents. Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala was arrested while doing his job as a lawyer representing the family of the gruesomely butchered Moreblessing Ali. This epitomises that the individual does not enjoy and liberty or rights under dictatorship. The charge of inciting public violence and obstruction of justice reflect that people are not allowed any liberty of speech , association and press. No criticism against the sadist can be tolerated by a blood thirsty dictators in ZANUPF.

In a nutshell, residents should go to court on the 02nd of August to demonstrate unity and strength of purpose in the national democratic revolution. Solidarity is a core value in constitutional democracy! Genuine revolutionaries must show ZANUPF a middle finger by visiting the courts in their numbers to reinvigorate and rejuvenate the fighting spirit of our imprisoned change champions. In the diaspora, concerned and responsible citizens should pent up their outrage at various embassies demanding the immediate release of the innocent cadres.

It is not a crime to demand justice in the motherland. The Nyatsime 12 are actually victims of arson but they are the ones who were jailed. The police must arrest ZANUPF Masimbi Masimbi who publicly incited public violence which resulted in all this havoc in Nyatsime. Abton Mashayanyika was seen on social advocating for the killing of the People’s President Advocate Nelson and his legion of supporters but he walking scot-free, this selective application of the law must be withstood with great determination.

Citizens Coalition for Change Namibia

Rundu Branch Interim Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya

