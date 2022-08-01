Woman Hits Hubby With Brick Over Shebeen Brawl

Tinashe Sambiri|A Gutu woman brutally killed her husband following a heated argument over beer.

According to a statement released by the police, the woman got angry after her husband had chased away beer patrons.

“ZRP Gutu is investigating a murder case in which Simbarashe Kufakunesu (51) died on 30/07/22 after he was struck with a brick on the head and chest by his wife, Mirika Joni (50) at Mawarire Village on 28/07/22.

The victim had chased away beer patrons at the homestead where the couple was operating a shebeen and this did not go well with the suspect,” police said in a statement.

