Jacob Ngarivhume Unimpressed By Chamisa’s Passive Approach

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Opposition Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) leader Jacob Ngarivhume has thrown his hat into the political ring after announcing that the country needs an alternative with a more active approach.

Posting on Twitter, Ngarivhume said the country needs leaders who can aggressively fight corruption and reforms as well as holding the monetary and fiscal authorities to account.

“Considering dropping my name in the hat. We need to fight corruption aggressively. We need to fight for reforms. We need to hold @MthuliNcube and Mangudya accountable for their failures!!!,” said Ngarivhume.

Quizzed by Twitter users to explain his move, Ngarivhume said he is in disagreement with CCC’s lack of action arguing that Zimbabwe needs an alternative with a more active approach.

“I have supported @CCCZimbabwe since its inception. But I disagree with the lack of action. I realize now that I cannot criticize them into action. That’s why I need to be the alternative for those who want a more active approach. God bless!!!,” added Ngarivhume.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...