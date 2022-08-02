Tribute To August 1 Victims

Tinashe Sambiri| Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has paid tribute to victims of August 1 2018 shootings.

Six people were shot dead by Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

Mr Mnangagwa has been accused of ordering soldiers to kill innocent citizens.

CCC Youth Assembly spokesperson Sarkozy Chuma posted on Twitter:

“On this day in 2018 @edmnangagwa unleashed the army on defenseless citizens after losing elections to @nelsonchamisa. Mnangagwa must account for this criminal act! We shall not forget!

The Criminal in Chief who ordered soldiers to kill innocent citizens on 01 August 2018 must have his place at Chikurubi Maximum Prison and not @JobSikhala1, Godfrey Sithole & Nyatsime 13. We demand justice!”

“Today marks 4 years since the #1August shootings. 6 citizens were murdered in cold blood by soldiers while more than 60 were basly injured in a gruesome episode of post-election violence following the disputed 2018 harmonized elections. We demand justice. #Remembering1August,” CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere wrote on Twitter.

