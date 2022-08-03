Divine Lunga Leaves Mighty Mamelodi Sundowns

Spread the love

Divine Lunga has rejoined Golden Arrows on a season-long loan deal from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Zimbabwean left-back has left the Pretoria-based club a year after his transfer from Arrows.

The loan move comes after the player struggled for game time in his first year at Sundowns.

Lunga failed to break into the first XI, making just six starts in the league.

The number of foreigners in the Sundowns squad following the arrival of Chilean midfielder Marcelo Allende, Ethiopia forward Abubeker Nassir and Moroccan centre-back Abdelmounaim Boutouil also worsened the situation.

The bloated foreign quota could not guarantee the Zimbabwean to be registered for next season, leading to his release.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...