Failed Marriage Promises Hurt Susan Mutami

By James Gwati-Norton, MP Temba Mliswa said that all the allegations his former lover Susan Mutami made came from a failed marriage promise.

The two have a boy child, and their relationship turned sour after Susan “lied” that she gave birth to twin babies. According to Mliswa, Susan later said she gave birth to one baby boy.

Since then, Mliswa has demanded some DNA tests to ascertain that he was indeed the son’s father.

Susan has also accused Mliswa of murder and abusing a minor female.

On Wednesday, Mliswa said that should Susan continue talking about him; he would post their private communication on social media.

Posted Mliswa:

Our relationship may have failed to result in marriage as she hoped but that shouldn’t warrant her to take me hostage through false accusations of murder. What level of bitterness is that? Now she has all of you hitched onto the trailer of her bitterness about marriage !!

