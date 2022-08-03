I Am Still More, Holy 10 Hits Back At Passion Java

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Hip hop star Holy 10 has responded to controversial preacher Passion Java’s claims that he can sing better than him.

Speaking on Zimcelebs podcast hosted by Power FM presenter Pathisani Sibanda, Holy 10 said he is a rapper hence Passion Java’s claim that he is a better singer is correct.

“I don’t sing, so probably he is better than me at singing, I am a rapper, I rap, if he said he is better than me in singing, he is probably better,” said Holy 10.

Asked about his reaction to Java calling himself Holy 100, Holy 10 said he is still more as his boys call him Holy 10k.

“My boys call me Holy 10K, Holy 10 000, so I am still more,” said Holy 10.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...