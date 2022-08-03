Mnangagwa Ally Targets Deputy Finance Clemence Chiduwa

ZAKA – Jethro Munangi (36), a close aide to President Emmerson Mnangagwa is eyeing Zaka East Constituency in the 2023 elections, according to reliable sources.

He seeks to unseat Zanu PF MP and Deputy Finance Minister Clemence Chiduwa.

When called for a comment Munangi who once worked for the Central Intelligence Organisation said it was not the right time to make such an announcement given his sensitive post.

He however, said he like any other citizen has the right to participate in any political contestation.

A source told The Mirror that Munangi has already drafted a proposed template for the development of Zaka East.

