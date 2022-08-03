Mnangagwa Losing 2023 Presidential Election

Tinashe Sambiri| Zanu PF is desperate to disrupt CCC programmes fearing a humiliating defeat in the 2023 polls.

On Tuesday morning President Chamisa predicted resounding victory for citizens.

According to the CCC leader, Zanu PF will be shocked beyond belief in 2023.

“Authenticity is a quality created out of consistency and dependability.

Winners are not whiners. Love and light fellow citizens. Blessed day #FakaPressure #Godisinit

We’re winning Big and with a landslide! Mark this tweet.

Our joker is coming.. ivo vakatarisa kuCCC zverwendo runo,” President Chamisa posted on Twitter.

