Mnangagwa Sits On Motlanthe Commission Report

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC Namibia has slammed the Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa for brutally killing innocent civilians on August 1 2018.

Mnangagwa is deeply reluctant to act on Kgalema Motlanthe report.

In a statement CCC Namibia challenged Mr Mnangagwa to consider the Motlanthe Commission recommendations…

ZANU-PF should consider the Motlanthe Commission recommendations:

CCC Namibia urges the regime to respect the rule of law and constitutionalism!

The reluctance and adamance of the clueless ZANU-PF regime to implement the Mothlante Commission recommendations epitomize their unwillingness and lack of dedication to the rule of law and constitutionalism in the motherland.

On this day in 2018 after the July 31 harmonized elections, six (6) unarmed innocent civilians were butchered in cold blood by the captured army with thirty-five surviving the shots with severe injuries. It is now four (4) years after a Commission of Inquiry was set and made audible recommendations.

1 August is another rude reminder of the brutality, barbarity, impunity, and cruelty of Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa, ZANU-PF, the Army, and the Police.

The recommendations of the commission include that the perpetrators of crimes on 1 August be prosecuted – the demonstrators who destroyed property and the captured soldiers who butchered innocent citizens in cold blood. All were regarded as in breach of discipline , to be identified by the internal military processes and sanctioned.

Surprisingly, even this much has not happened which is a testament to ZANU-PF’s attempt to deter protesters using the Army and the Police. In a constitutional democracy, the primary mission of the army is to ensure national security and national unity to defend the nation from external aggression and internal threats and to maintain peace and tranquility within country borders.

It is quite perturbing to see a crackdown on civilians who were demonstrating against electoral fraud by the desperate ZEC and ZANU-PF regime. Demonstrators were unarmed, they were not a threat to national security but to ZANU-PF goons who were on the verge of losing the plebiscite to the People’s President Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

Citizens Coalition for Change Namibia recommends the criminal prosecution of the soldiers responsible for the killing of protesters. It is evident that none of those responsible for the human butchery has been brought to book and convicted.

Further to that, members of the Army and Police who murdered breached their professional duties and discipline are yet to be identified (4) four years after the unfortunate and ugly event. Change champions in Namibia are cobra-headed that Anselem Sanyatwe was promoted soon after giving the instructions for the Army to shoot civilians.

It is quite pathetic that after the 2018 harmonized elections, we witnessed another dark cloud on at least (16) protesters in Harare who were also killed for demonstrating against increased fuel prices in January 2019. The Army went on a rampage, beating people and raping women in various locations of Harare.

Moreover, it is fundamental to underline that there has not been any meaningful or sincere effort toward reform and transformation from the autocratic ZANU-PF except for mere rhetoric and politicking.

Before the 2022 March by-elections, we witnessed the use of ZANU-PF thugs to kill, maim, torture, arbitrarily arrest, and gross abuse of the fundamental basic human rights including the sanctity of life. The culture of violence has become a permanent feature in ZANU-PF totalitarianism.

Change champions lost Mboneni Ncube in Kwekwe, Langelihle Dube in Bulawayo, Nyasha Zhambe in Masvingo, champion Chinembiri in Harare and Moreblessing Ali in Nyatsime, Harare. We shall continue to clamour for comprehensive political, electoral, and constitutional reforms ahead of the 2023 harmonized elections.

In a nutshell, the vibrant district encourages change champions to demand transformation in the matter in which they administer elections. ZANU-PF regime should not use the army and the police to protect ambitious belly politicians at the expense of the suffering masses. We need reforms before the 2023 harmonised elections.

FreeJobSaroWiwaSikhala

FreeGodfreySithole

FreeObertMasaraure

FreeTheNyatsime13

FreeAllPrisonersOfConscience

NoToStateOfTheArmy

NoToSelectiveApplicationOfTheLaw

ZanupfMustGo

Citizens Coalition for Change Namibia

Rundu Branch Interim Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya

