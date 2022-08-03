Police Name Masvingo-Beitbridge Crash Victims

By- Police have released the names of six people who perished in a head-on collision Tuesday morning at the 261 km peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the six died on the spot while one person was seriously injured.

Of the six, three are members of the same family.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a fatal road traffic accident at the 261 km peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road on 2nd August 2022 at about 0440 hours, in which six (06) people died on the spot while one person was seriously injured.

An Iveco Rigid truck with one passenger on board was involved in a head-on collision with a Range Rover vehicle which was towing a trailer with six passengers on board.

The injured person was admitted at Beitbridge Hospital where she was further transferred to United Bulawayo Hospital.

The victims were positively identified by their next of kin as follows:

Jimu Tawanda (25) who was the driver of the Range Rover vehicle.

Muzondo Denis (46),

Webster Muchenje,

Jimu Tinashe (33),

Jimu Baiton (63),

Fadzai Nyawaranda (20)

The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges drivers to observe stipulated speed limits and be exemplary on the roads.

-State media

