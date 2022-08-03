Return From Ghana: Papa Introduces “Wash, Cook for Me Love Juju”

By A Correspondent

A well known magician who is also a preacher, Isaac Makomich, has returned from Ghana with a charm called “Wash and Cook for me love Muti” which he described as a game changer.

It is believed the charm entices a man to do whatever a lady wants.

The preacher also said his latest love potion would be distributed for free and his target” is to make every man to bow down before his wife.”

For the past three years different people have been testifying about Makomichi’s love and lcharms.

Some pastors a accuse Makomichi of using secret powers.

“This new love potion is everything and I’m giving it for free, chinangwa changu murume wese anofanirwa kutongwa nemukadzi wake uye kusaita zvema small house.Anenge achida ngaandibate pa +263777469342 ndimupe love potion atonge murume wake, it’s high time vakadzi vachitonga varume,izvi ndinozviita chete kune varume vaya vanoshusha uye kuhura nekushungurudza vakadzi” said Makomichi.

Men around Zimbabwe say they are going to protest at the love juju so that the government will ban Makomichi.

“Murume atitemesa musoro uyu, dai angogumira pane yaaipa vanhu yekupfumisa uye kuti vakarambana vadzokerane, uyu wekupusiswa nekusukiswa ndiro hutori huroi chaiho, hapasisina kuvaka pakadai.Ini ndichatotama Masvingo nekuti unongozoguma wagadzirwa chete,”said one Masvingo man.

