Susan Mutami Attacks Mliswa, Mnangagwa

By James Gwati- Susan Mutami, has said that her former lover, Temba Mliswa killed an unnamed person adding that the Norton MP was on President Emerson Mnangagwa’s pay-roll.

She said this while responding to Mliswa’s Sunday Twitter spaces rants, where Mliswa rubbished most of her last week’s claims.

She also said President Emerson Mnangagwa was paying Mliswa to hire people and assign them to attack her.

She Tweeted:

Citizens the father of my child Temba Mliswa who also murdered an innocent citizen apart from the minor who died whilst having a back door abortion which he engineered is on

@edmnangagwa

payroll and they are on a shopping spree of hiring people in to tarnish me bt when God…

Citizens the father of my child Temba Mliswa who also murdered an innocent citizen apart from the minor who died whilst having a back door abortion which he engineered is on @edmnangagwa payroll and they are on a shopping spree of hiring people in 🇦🇺 to tarnish me bt when God… pic.twitter.com/OlOfwlAQ1G — Susan Mutami (@mutami_susan) August 1, 2022

