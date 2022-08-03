Warriors Star Excels In Europe

Luton Town striker Admiral Muskwe scored a brace in a closed door friendly against Reading’s U23 side on Tuesday.

The Warriors international was among eight senior players in the Luton team that featured in the match.

Muskwe started in the game and scored the opening goal in the 38th minute. He grabbed his second of the day two minutes into the second half.

Meanwhile, the game offered Muskwe a chance to improve his fitness level.

The 23-year-old missed the opening round of the English Championship season last week due to fitness concerns. He was also absent in the team’s final preparations before the campaign started.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

