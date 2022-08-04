ZimEye
Caller: It's true Emmerson Mnangagwa is a rapist. He has raped a lot of not just women, but kids in Kwekwe. Even his own nieces, he has raped them, one of them who's now been made a Consul General. Susan Mutami is only touching the tip of the iceberg, there is a lot ED has done.— ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 4, 2022
