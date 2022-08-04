Cheso Takes New Album To UK

By-Sungura music King, Alick Macheso, has embarked on an international tour with his new music album.

The Sungura maestro is scheduled for Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Australia and the United Kingdom, where he will showcase his new project.

Macheso will be promoting his 12th album titled “Tinosvitswa Nashe,” which he recently launched.

Orchestra Mberikwazvo band manager, Tich Makahamadze, said they are going to spend the whole month of August in the diaspora.

Said Makahamadze:

We recently launched our album and locally it has been received very well.

Now, it’s high time the album should appeal to our international fans and those in the Diaspora.

It is our aim that fans get to familiarise themselves with the new album.

As for now, everything is on point and we are just waiting for the day.

Flight tickets, visas and everything needed for us to travel have been processed.

Explaining their planned itinerary, Makahamadze revealed they will visit Dubai, and then Australia before winding up their tour in Britain. He said:

We will be touring Dubai first where we are billed to perform at the Secret Lounge together with Gemma Griffiths.

From Dubai, we will be in Australia touring cities like Perth, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane before we proceed to Leicester in the UK.

Our last tour will be in the UK where we hope it will be amazing because we will be sharing the stage with Thomas Mapfumo and Tocky Vibes.

More: H-Metro

