Mnangagwa Can’t Stop Susan Mutami

By Farai D Hove | ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa cannot stop the rape complainant, Susan Mutami because he failed to manage her during Robert Mugabe days.

A caller speaking on ZimEye on Wednesday night said, Susan Mutami has found a platform to be heard, and some people want to silence her. He said-

And now she (Susan Mutami) has found a platform to be heard, and you now want to silence her again @enkudheni. It won't work. Your team failed to manage Susan's case during Robert Mugabe days. It was a well know matter, says @seweraconrad to @TafadzwaMugwadi https://t.co/gLEEYpqllb pic.twitter.com/RxT6dXHhmG — ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 4, 2022

