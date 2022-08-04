Mpofu Nearly Duped USD2,700

Police have arrested two men who allegedly tried to swindle Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration, Dr Obert Mpofu, of US$2 700.

One of the suspects approached Dr Mpofu on Monday claiming that he was Croco Motors’ chief executive officer Dr Moses Chingwena and wanted to donate an assortment of farm equipment but needed US$1 700 to pick up the implements in Polokwane, South Africa.

Later, he demanded US$2 700.

According to a witness who is an aide to Dr Mpofu, the suspect, Phillip Nenyamani phoned Dr Mpofu’s personal assistant, Mrs Vimbai Shumba, and introduced himself as Dr Chingwena of Croco Motors.

He said he wanted to give Dr Mpofu farm implements which included tractors and combine harvesters but the equipment was in Polokwane.

Mrs Shumba phoned her boss to inform him about the development and Dr Mpofu immediately phoned Dr Chingwena to thank him for his “kindness,” only for Dr Chingwena to express ignorance about the donation.

“He, in fact, warned Dr Mpofu to be careful as he had previously heard that there were conmen who were going around using his name to claim that they could deliver farm implements and all they needed was money for transport,” said Mr Mthabisi Mthimkhulu, Dr Mpofu’s aide who witnessed the dramatic arrest of Nenyamani.

Mr Mthimkhulu said Dr Mpofu informed the police who set a trap.

He informed Nenyamani to come to his offices at York House in the city centre to collect the money.

“It did not take long for him to come to the offices where detectives were already on site.

Upon arrival he changed his story and said he now needed US$2 700 which he was given and acknowledged by appending his signature as proof of payment.

“The moment he put the money in his pockets, an arrest was effected and during interrogation he said he was sent by one Fungai Chinobva who has offices at Bradfield Shopping Mall,” said Mr Mthimkhulu.

Police raided the offices, arrested Chinobva and seized some documents and laptops.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed receiving a report but said more details will be released today. –Herald

