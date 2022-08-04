Mwonzora Claims Founding MDC

By James Gwati- MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has said that he was part of the founders of the MDC in 1999.

Mwonzora said this while presenting his achievements as a politician.

Mwonzora showcased his political journey on his Twitter account Wednesday.

Posted Mwonzora

The NCA represented the Constitutional Movement that, together with the Student Movement and the Labour Movement were the three broad movements that formed the Movement for Democratic Change.

