Top Opposition Cadre Recruited To Kill Chamisa

Spread the love

By James Gwati-CCC has hinted that there is a senior opposition member who Zanu PF is using to kill party leader Nelson Chamisa.

The party’s secretary general, Charlton Hwende, said in the assignment Zanu PF wants to arrest Chamisa and poison him in Prison.

Posted Hwende on Twitter:

Very Senior people in our party who later left the party had been recruited by the Cio to coach witnesses and blame the President for the August 1 shooting so that he can be arrested and poisoned in in Prison. We were tipped and Exposed the plot, and it was abandoned

https://twitter.com/hwendec/status/1554330443385798657.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...