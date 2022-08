Chiwenga Parades New Wife In Bulawayo

Spread the love

By- Vice President Constantino Chiwenga on Friday paraded his new wife at a clean-up campaign in Bulawayo.

ZimLive reports that Chiwenga’s new wife Miniyothabo was also allowed to address the crowd attending the event in Entumbane.

” Short speech went down well with the crowd after telling them: “I brought you your son-in-law.” Bulawayo, she said, is known for cleanliness,” ZimLive reported.

-ZimLive

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...