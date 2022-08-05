Mutsvangwa Called To Order For Defending ED Over Susan Mutami Allegations

By Tendai Mbofana| I never desire to wade into these sexual indiscretion scandals, or sexual abuse accusations, which have hounded well-known Zimbabwean leaders of late – both from the ruling and opposition formations – since, I vehemently believe these are matters largely based either on allegations (and, requiring substantiated evidence), or are of a legal nature, whose outcome should be determined by the criminal justice system.

I have a strong aversion to running to conclusions on any issue, unless and until incontrovertible proof, which is beyond any reason doubt, is presented before me – and as such, make it a point of principle not to publicly express my personal opinions on any subject I am not absolutely sure about.

Nonetheless, it becomes my business, and the rest of the country’s citizenry, when such emotive issues – which either expose a lack of self-control, moral integrity, and trustworthiness, as well as having the potential of being pure criminality – are treated with frivolity and flippancy, as if they were of no consequence or even a big sick joke.

Let it be clear that, how one behaves in their private life, has a most significant impact and bearing on the concerned individual’s or perpetrator’s suitability for an office of responsibility and leadership.

That is why, on 19 December 1998, the then US (United States of America) president William J. Clinton was formally impeached by his country’s House of Representatives – although, later acquitted by Senate – for his romantic encounters with White House intern, Monica Lewinsky, between 1995 and 1997.

As much as these were consensual, the fact that this was a married man committing acts of adultery, seriously jeopardized his good standing, and made him unsuitable for a position of leadership – that carries with it high standards of integrity, and should be bound by exceptional levels of virtue.

Besides, why should a nation trust someone who cannot even remain faithful to his or her sacred vows of marriage, and cannot be depended upon to fulfil his or her promises, or be committed to values of honesty – since, such untrustworthiness can easily be transfered to his or her work ethics?

Therefore, it would be the height of disingenuousness for anyone to attempt to trivialize, or even outrightly dismiss and disparage any such allegations of sexual indiscretions, or sexual abuse – whether these have been substantiated or not.

No matter whom these allegations have been made against – the gravity of their significance can never be taken lightly – especially, being based on one’s political leanings.

Which is the most disturbing scenario we worryingly witness in Zimbabwe, as these accusations are either readily accepted or rejected purely premised on which political entity made them, or against a culprit from which side.

So, if the person being accused is from my political party, the allegations have to be false and baseless – most likely the work of political opponents.

And, if the victim is from my political party, then the allegations have to be true, and accepted at face value.

If this is how we are to deal with issues of such magnitude, then we are in serious trouble as Zimbabweans – and, exposes immaturity of the lowest order.

