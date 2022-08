Police Block Chamisa Chipinge Rally

By James Gwati- Police in Manicaland has barred CCC from conducting a celebration rally.

Announcing this development on Twitter CCC blamed the ruling Zanu PF for abusing the Police.

CCC posted Friday:

BREAKING: Yet another CCC rally set for Chipinge has been banned as Zanu PF continues to abuse the police service. This comes barely 7 days after they stopped another victory celebration rally in Glen Norah.

