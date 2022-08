Video: ZEC Reluctant To Encourage Citizens To Vote

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC has pointed out that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is not at all concerned about spreading the voter registration process to all citizens.

CCC has also slammed ZEC’s lacadaisical approach to electoral matters.

Speaking at a media briefing in Harare on Thursday, CCC officials Fadzayi Mahere and Ian Makone challenged citizens to push for reforms from all angles.

