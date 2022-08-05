Zanu PF MP In Horror Crash

By- Zanu PF MP for Mutasa South, Misheck Mugadza was involved in a road accident on Wednesday.

The accident happened in Macheke, Mashonaland East Province, while travelling to Harare.

Mugadza’s vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a haulage truck. He is reportedly admitted at West End Hospital in the capital.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) deputy spokesperson in Mashonaland East Province, Assistant Inspector Misheck Denhere confirmed the accident to NewsDay on Thursday. He said:

I can confirm the accident, but I cannot give you finer details because I am out of office.

ZANU PF Mutare District Coordination Committee (DCC) chairperson Binali Yard yesterday said Mugadza’s condition was stable.

Mugadza, who is also a ZANU PF Manicaland provincial member, won the Mutasa South constituency after defeating CCC candidate Regai Tsunga in the 26 March by-elections.

The seat had fallen vacant after Tsunga was recalled from Parliament by then MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora.

More: NewsDay

