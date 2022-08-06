Chamisa Fields Candidate For Gokwe- Kabuyuni By-Election

By-The opposition CCC has fielded a candidate for the vacant Gokwe-Kabuyuni seat.

Costin Muguti, who once held the seat under the MDC-T ticket between 2008 and 2013, is CCC’s candidate.

The by-election is on Friday, 27 August 2022.

ZEC chief elections officer Utloile Silaigwana announced this by-election date and appointed Kudzai Nkomo as the constituency elections officer.

The Gokwe-Kabuyuni seat fell vacant following the death of Leonard Chikomba who died in a car accident on 29 May.

Spencer Tshuma is the Zanu PF candidate for the by-election.

