Israeli Businessman Accused Of Hosting Wild Parties With Under-Age Girls

Controversial Israeli businessman Gilad Shabtai has been fingered in a racket of hosting wild parties with underage girls and models, a local online publication has revealed.

The businessman who recently hogged the limelight for misrepresenting to President Emmerson Mnangagwa that he was a new foreign investor is alleged to have a penchant for hosting sex orgies at a property located at Number 51 Hogerty Hill drive in Borrowdale where he allegedly invites young models.

“He occasionally invited us to some house in Borrowdale where we had three somes (sic)and he paid us handsomely ,he doesn’t drink nor smoke but he he loves models and even befriended top models like Brita (Maselathulini),he is friends with a guy called Pablos and they are very generous,” confessed a former model from Size 4 Modelling Agency who insinuated that Shabtai is a nymphomaniac.

She however preffered anonymity for fear of reprisal.

The controversial businessman is also alleged to have pending cases that needs prosecution.

This was revealed in a letter of complaint written to Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (Zacc) by Tarugarira Sande Attorneys wherein he is alleged to have made “frivolous and vexatious” case against his erstwhile business partners identified as Ofer Sivan and one C Myburg.

Shabtai could not be reached for comment at the time of writing as his mobile phone was unavailable and he is believed to have skipped the country to South Africa under the guise of poor health. Allegations against Shabtai are a tip of the iceberg of what foreign investors are doing in the Northern surbubs of Harare.

They allegedly use their financial muscle to evade arrest for hosting these ‘wild parties’ where they take advantage of desparate young women.

-ExpressMail Zim

