Mabvuku Granny Nabbed For Selling Mutoriro

A 67-YEAR-OLD Mabvuku woman yesterday appeared in court after being allegedly found in possession of crystal methamphetamine worth $18 000.

Christine Nyahunzvi was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

The court heard that on August 2, at around 7pm, police received information that Nyahunzvi was dealing in dangerous drugs at her home in Mabvuku.

Acting on the tip-off, the police went to her house where they introduced themselves and informed her of the purpose of their visit.

A search was conducted and the police recovered 10 small packets, containing crystal meth, in her phone pouch.

The seized drugs were taken to CID Narcotics where a preliminary test was run and it tested positive for crystal methamphetamine.

Meanwhile, a Chitungwiza woman also appeared before the same court after police found 10 sachets of crystal meth in her underwear.

Roselyn Musiiwa was not asked to plead when she appeared before magistrate Mambanje.

It is alleged that the police acted on a tip-off and went to Musiiwa’s house in Unit A, Seke, where they conducted a body search and found the drug in her underwear, leading to her arrest.

Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State.

-State Media

