ZEC Announces Gokwe- Kabuyuni By-Elections Date

By-The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has released the by-election date for the vacant Gokwe-Kabuyuni seat.

ZEC set Friday set 27 August 2022 as the by-election date.

ZEC chief elections officer, Utloile Silaigwana made the announcement under General Notice 1793 of 2022 in the Government Gazette.

Silaigwana also appointed Kudzai Nkomo as the constituency elections officer.

The Gokwe-Kabuyuni seat fell vacant following the death of Leonard Chikomba who died in a car accident on 29 May.

Zanu PF will field Spencer Tshuma while Costin Muguti who once held the seat under the MDC-T ticket between 2008 and 2013, will contest the vacant seat as the CCC candidate.

