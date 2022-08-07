CCC Vows To Defy Police Rally Bans

Spread the love

By- Kuwadzana East Member of Parliament, Charlton Hwende has said his party will hold rallies without approval from the police in the future.

The CCC secretary general said this following the ban on his feedback meeting in Kuwadzana east by the Police on Saturday.

Hwende, sought to thank residents of the high-density suburb for re-electing him as a member of parliament but police stopped him and also arrested dozens of the party’s activists.

The legislator said the decision to shut their meeting down came even after they had presented all documentation that allowed them to go ahead. They had applied thrice before being given a green light.

He said:

They came and arrested our people.

After the elections we made three applications requesting for permission to come thank the people who elected us.

Three different applications have been turned down. Today we came with a proper feedback meeting, properly applied for with notices required in terms of the law given but as you can see, we have been stopped.

They are treating us as banned but I am not sure they can successfully stop a member of parliament (MP) and elected councillor from meeting residents.

We will be speaking to government officials that are responsible for this kind of behaviour.

The councillor had successfully managed to bring all top officials from council to answer queries in the community.

Going forward we will just continue without approval because we apply, and they continue turning us down; we cannot fail to meet residents.

The police previously blocked CCC rallies in , Marondera and Chegutu before the by-elections in which CCC claimed most of the seats.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...