La Liga Refuses To Register Barca New Signings

La Liga has rejected Barcelona’s attempts to register their five new signings ahead of the new season.

The Catalan club have signed Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde in this window while renewing the contracts of Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto.

According to reports in Europe, the club is not able to register these new signings with La Liga until it balances its books.

Barca need to sell players and reduce their wage bill which currently stands at €560m ($570.5m).

The club has put Dutch international Frenkie De Jong and Memphis Depay on transfer list, hoping to raise as much as €100m ($102m).

The Catalan side’s board – led by club president Joan Laporta – have also taken some drastic steps to raise funds by sanctioning the sale of some of the club’s major assets.

Among the assets, Barcelona opted to sell 25% of their TV rights to Sixth Street and another stake in Barça Studio to socios.com for a combined sale of €767m ($781m).

Meanwhile, Xavi’s charges get their Spanish top flight campaign underway against Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou on August 13.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

