Zanu PF Thug Points Gun At CCC Members
7 August 2022
By James Gwati- The opposition CCC has reported that a known Zanu PF activist in Chirumanzu has threatened to shoot their supporters.
Posting on Twitter, CCC said they had since reported the case to the police.
Posted CCC:
VIOLENCE ALERT: One of our members from Chirumanzu South, Emmanuel Muzvondiwa, was attacked by a Zanu PF thug named Majuta for wearing our regalia. The thug had a gun, and pointed it at our member as he ordered him to remove #CCC regalia.