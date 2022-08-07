Zanu PF Thug Points Gun At CCC Members

By James Gwati- The opposition CCC has reported that a known Zanu PF activist in Chirumanzu has threatened to shoot their supporters.

Posting on Twitter, CCC said they had since reported the case to the police.

Posted CCC:

VIOLENCE ALERT: One of our members from Chirumanzu South, Emmanuel Muzvondiwa, was attacked by a Zanu PF thug named Majuta for wearing our regalia. The thug had a gun, and pointed it at our member as he ordered him to remove #CCC regalia.

🟡VIOLENCE ALERT: One of our members from Chirumanzu South, Emmanuel Muzvondiwa, was attacked by a Zanu PF thug named Majuta for wearing our regalia. The thug had a gun, pointed it at our member as he ordered him to remove #CCC regalia. pic.twitter.com/zC9Bz7xZHl — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) August 6, 2022

