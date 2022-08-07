Zim Man In Soup Over Forged Qualifications In Ireland

By A Correspondent- A Zimbabwe-born Drogheda man has been accused of using “forged” university degrees and professional qualifications to work as a clinical psychologist, helping vulnerable children and adults.

Agencies report that Nikiwe Dube of Colpe Drive, Drogheda, Ireland, appeared before Dublin District Court this afternoon.

The 39-year-old is accused of forgery by making false instruments to obtain employment in Dublin between 2019 and 2022.

The court heard that Gardaí (local police) searched his home and allegedly recovered forged papers and a Garda stamp.

Judge Cephas Power was told Dube claimed to have degrees from the University of Zimbabwe, but he never attended the university.

Defence solicitor Conor McGreevy told the court his client came to Ireland in 2018 as a refugee fleeing persecution and there was no suggestion he forged his identity or used an alias.

Following a contested bail hearing, Judge Power noted the seriousness of the allegations and the investigating officer had established a flight risk objection.

However, he said that the presumed innocent accused had been in the State for four years.

In light of those circumstances, the judge granted bail on a number of conditions including a bond of €20 000, of which he must lodge €10 000 and a €5 000 independent surety that has to be approved before he can be released.

