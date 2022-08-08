Chiwenga Ignores Ailing Wife

By- Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has ignored and refused to forgive his former wife, ailing Marry.

Mary is facing charges of trying to kill the former Army general.

Marry is attending the court sessions despite her deteriorating health.

Last week political activist Linda Masarira said Chiwenga should forgive Marry by withdrawing the charges.

Posted Linda:

Marry Mubaiwa has suffered enough! The inhumane & insensitive treatment to her condition is totally unacceptable. Soko, VP Chiwenga, nomatter what wrong she did to you, Marry remains the mother of your children. Forgive her & allow her to heal. This is too much! #Women4Women

