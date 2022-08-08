Former Zanu Pf Youth Leader Calls For Death Sentence For Those Convicted Of Corruption

By A Correspondent- Former ZANU PF deputy youth secretary, Lewis Matutu has called for the death sentence on those convicted of corruption.

Matutu, alongside former ZANU PF Youth League Political Commissar, Godfrey Tsenengamu, previously led an anti-corruption fight against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s associate Kudakwashe Tagwirei and other senior government officials.

The campaign resulted in their suspension and sanction by the party’s leadership which accused them of violating the party’s code of conduct.

Matutu was quiet since the campaign which saw him being sent to Herbert Chitepo School of ideology and Tsenengamu’s dismissal after refusing to go to the institution.

Sharing on Twitter, Matutu proposed Zimbabwe adopts the Chinese approach to dealing with corruption.

Zimbabwe should adopt the Chinese approach on the fight against corruption offenders with cases that exceed $500 000 should be executed by firing squad with the rest being given harsh sentences #saynotocorruption.

Some of the responses to his post said it was difficult to enforce such laws if government institutions and officials are also implicated in corruption.

Matutu responded saying no one was above the law, “in theory and practice” in Zimbabwe. He also dismissed the view that only members of the ruling ZANU PF were corrupt saying the rot was everywhere hence the need for concerted efforts to ensure a corrupt-free Zimbabwe.

