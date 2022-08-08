Pfumbidzai Goal Rescues Point For Chippa United

Zimbabwe international Ronald Pfumbidzai scored his first goal for Chippa United and did his trademark ‘Teacher-Students’ celebration, in the Chilli Boys’ 1-1 draw with SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium yesterday.

The former CAPS United left back brilliantly-headed home a Siphelele Luthuli free kick in the 17th minute to give Daine Klate’s men.

Predictably, his did his trademark ‘Teacher-Students’ celebration.

Pfumbidzai’s opener was then cancelled out by Bradley Grobler just after the hour mark.

The match ended in drama as SuperSport United goalkeeper Ricardo Goss was shown a straight red card for slapping Pfumbidzai.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

