CCC Man Assaulted For Wearing Party Regalia
9 August 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|Prominent CCC member, Emmanuel Muzvondiwa, was attacked by a Zanu PF hooligan for wearing party regalia.
One Majuta pointed a gun at Muzvondiwa in Chirumanzu South on Friday.
Majuta threatened to kill Muzvondiwa. See CCC statement below:
“VIOLENCE ALERT: One of our members from Chirumanzu South, Emmanuel Muzvondiwa, was attacked by a Zanu PF thug named Majuta for wearing our regalia.
The thug had a gun, pointed it at our member as he ordered him to remove #CCC regalia.
The matter has been reported to the nearest police station. We condemn this gangsterism by Zanu PF”.